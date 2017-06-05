Cuomo, Pelosi urge defeat of NY's GOP congress
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi told cheering union members at a Manhattan rally Tuesday that New York's eight Republican members of Congress must go down to defeat in 2018. "New York is on the front lines of our fight to restore sanity in Washington," Pelosi said.
