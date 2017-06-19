Cuomo may veto $90 million Lake Ontario flood aid, wants changes made to bill
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he won't sign a $90 million relief package related to Lake Ontario flooding until changes are made to the bill. The bill, which passed the Assembly and Senate with unanimous support on June 19, would provide relief funds to homeowners, businesses and municipalities affected by record-high Lake Ontario water levels.
