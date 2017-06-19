Collins says New York provision to Medicaid funding included in...
Congressman Chris Collins today hailed the inclusion of his amendment to the House passed American Health Care Act into the Senate version of the bill. The amendment, introduced with Congressman John Faso , would require New York State to take over the county portion of Medicaid by 2020 and would provide the largest property tax reduction ever to Western New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Squach
|1,491
|Pro gay!!!
|Sat
|Dave339
|46
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|Fri
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Fri
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|anon
|62,380
|Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records...
|Fri
|Ms Sassy
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Thu
|Tex-Ankini
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC