Collins says New York provision to Me...

Collins says New York provision to Medicaid funding included in...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Congressman Chris Collins today hailed the inclusion of his amendment to the House passed American Health Care Act into the Senate version of the bill. The amendment, introduced with Congressman John Faso , would require New York State to take over the county portion of Medicaid by 2020 and would provide the largest property tax reduction ever to Western New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Squach 1,491
Pro gay!!! Sat Dave339 46
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... Fri The Troll Stopper 3
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Fri The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri anon 62,380
News Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records... Fri Ms Sassy 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Thu Tex-Ankini 32
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,049 • Total comments across all topics: 282,008,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC