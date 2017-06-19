Close encounters of a multi-coloured ...

Close encounters of a multi-coloured kind before London auction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

WORKS by celebrated American pop art artist Roy Lichtenstein and English artist Damien Hurst had a close encounter of a multi-coloured kind before an auction in London. The New Yorker's print Two Paintings with Dado from 1983, foreground, could fetch up to A 3 million, while the British artist's 1-Heptene is estimated to reach up to A 700,000 at Sotheby's Lichtenstein often aped his idol, Picasso, claiming shortly before his death in 1997: "I don't think that I'm over his influence."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr lewis 1,493
Pro gay!!! 21 hr Dave339 46
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... Fri The Troll Stopper 3
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Fri The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri anon 62,380
News Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records... Fri Ms Sassy 2
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Thu Tex-Ankini 32
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,868 • Total comments across all topics: 282,005,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC