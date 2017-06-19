Close encounters of a multi-coloured kind before London auction

WORKS by celebrated American pop art artist Roy Lichtenstein and English artist Damien Hurst had a close encounter of a multi-coloured kind before an auction in London. The New Yorker's print Two Paintings with Dado from 1983, foreground, could fetch up to A 3 million, while the British artist's 1-Heptene is estimated to reach up to A 700,000 at Sotheby's Lichtenstein often aped his idol, Picasso, claiming shortly before his death in 1997: "I don't think that I'm over his influence."

