City-Inspired Timepieces - The Grand ...

City-Inspired Timepieces - The Grand New Yorker Luxury Watch...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Trend Hunter Magazine

Drawing elements of the very design that the Big Apple is known for into a series of timepieces, the Grand New Yorker Luxury Watch Collection aims to deliver an exceptional accessory with the iconic America city in mind. The timepieces in the collection are inspired by the very clocks you'll find in various spots around New York including the clock in the Grand Central Terminal and the Fifth Avenue Building clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 2 hr truth 14
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 4 hr USA R0CKS 1,430
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC