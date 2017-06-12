City-Inspired Timepieces - The Grand New Yorker Luxury Watch...
Drawing elements of the very design that the Big Apple is known for into a series of timepieces, the Grand New Yorker Luxury Watch Collection aims to deliver an exceptional accessory with the iconic America city in mind. The timepieces in the collection are inspired by the very clocks you'll find in various spots around New York including the clock in the Grand Central Terminal and the Fifth Avenue Building clock.
