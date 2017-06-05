Cities, states aim to take up Paris Agreement after Trumpa s withdrawal

Cities and states throughout the United States are vowing to uphold the obligations of the Paris Climate Agreement despite President Trump's decision to withdraw. The governors of New York, California and Washington announced in a joint statement Thursday the formation of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking "aggressive action on climate change."

