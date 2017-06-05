Cities, states aim to take up Paris Agreement after Trumpa s withdrawal
Cities and states throughout the United States are vowing to uphold the obligations of the Paris Climate Agreement despite President Trump's decision to withdraw. The governors of New York, California and Washington announced in a joint statement Thursday the formation of the U.S. Climate Alliance, a coalition that will convene U.S. states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking "aggressive action on climate change."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Carl
|1,395
|Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone...
|1 hr
|Law student
|6
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Movin on out
|62,363
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|20 hr
|Jet Fuel
|30
|666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details
|Jun 2
|thegrouchbrigade
|2
|Outlet mall to break ground this month (Apr '12)
|Jun 1
|Zombies go there
|5
|Body-slamming the press: Gianforte skirmish mar...
|May 26
|Keyanna
|6
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC