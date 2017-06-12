Christchurch welcomes another New Yor...

Christchurch welcomes another New Yorker as third deli opens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Cantabrians can look forward to more New York style sandwiches and bagels as a third New York Deli opens in Christchurch. The successful deli chain's latest location is at the new BNZ Centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 5 hr truth 11
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 21 hr Stinky 1,427
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Mon Jet Fuel 31
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sun Just Saying 62,369
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC