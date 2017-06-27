Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Bro...

Canada's Soulpepper launching off-Broadway month-long residency

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

With two major milestones looming on the calendar, Toronto-based Soulpepper Theatre Company isn't confining its celebrations to Canada: it's taking the party south of the border. The theatre company will be in the Big Apple for a month-long residency off-Broadway, serving as a dual commemoration of Soulpepper's 20th anniversary and Canada's 150th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... 6 min Rose_NoHo 11
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 min Zed 62,385
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 27 min lewis 1,515
News A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com... 5 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... Mon Lefty Loosey 4
Pro gay!!! Jun 24 Dave339 46
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Jun 23 The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,306 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC