Can Brooklyn's Little Pakistan Survive Trump? Inside One Family's Fight to Stop Their Deportation
A new piece in The New Yorker titled "Fighting for the Immigrants of Little Pakistan" looks at how a predominantly Muslim neighborhood in Brooklyn is coping with the presidency of Donald Trump, who, just seven days after taking office, issued a controversial travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim countries. Trump's presidency also ushered in a rise in immigrant deportations and arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|roxy
|62,378
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|10 hr
|Squach
|1,476
|Pro gay!!!
|17 hr
|David56
|30
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|23
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Jun 17
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Jun 16
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Jun 16
|Carmen W
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC