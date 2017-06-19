Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse ...

Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse compensation program

16 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn announced Thursday it is setting up a compensation program for victims of past sexual abuse by priests, modeled after a program the larger New York archdiocese started last year. "I am well aware that no amount of money will ever heal the scars of abuse, but this program is a concrete expression of our contrition and our desire to make amends, Bishop Nicholas DiMarzo said.

