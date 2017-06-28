Banks County robbery suspect caught in New York
A suspect in a bank robbery last week in Banks County was captured a week ago when she went to New York to visit her incarcerated husband, authorities announced Wednesday. Christi Diane Slade, 44, of Rensselaer, N.Y., confessed not only to robbing the Northeast Georgia Bank in Georgia on June 19, but another bank in Washington County, Maryland, as she drove to New York, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed said in a Facebook post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Squach
|1,537
|Pro gay!!!
|12 hr
|ghuudh
|50
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Anon
|62,386
|Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|11
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|Tue
|Jerry
|12
|A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com...
|Tue
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|5
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Jun 23
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC