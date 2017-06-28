Banks County robbery suspect caught i...

Banks County robbery suspect caught in New York

16 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A suspect in a bank robbery last week in Banks County was captured a week ago when she went to New York to visit her incarcerated husband, authorities announced Wednesday. Christi Diane Slade, 44, of Rensselaer, N.Y., confessed not only to robbing the Northeast Georgia Bank in Georgia on June 19, but another bank in Washington County, Maryland, as she drove to New York, Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed said in a Facebook post.

