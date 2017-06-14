Attack of the Elvis Impersonators Brings Hound Dog Fever Off-Broadway Tomorrow

Elvis is in the house! Opening Night of the New York premiere of Attack of the Elvis Impersonators , the zany new musical that will leave you howling for more, with book, music and lyrics by Lory Lazarus , at The Lion Theatre at Theatre Row is tomorrow, June 15, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. From Lory Lazarus , the writer of "Courage, the Cowardly Dog," Attack of the Elvis Impersonators is a rollicking and irreverent new musical comedy featuring an original score, swooning fangirls, an antichrist, world peace, a social media star, the spirit of Elvis ... and of course, a hero! When Drac Frenzie, a burnt-out world famous heavy metal icon decides to save himself from self-destruction by impersonating Elvis, a miracle occurs -- which leads him to not only saving himself, but also the world.

