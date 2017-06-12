At troubled Penn Station, a glimpse of a brighter future

New York City's Penn Station, long denigrated as ugly, congested and confusing, has a flashy new addition that could provide a glimpse of its future. Officials on Thursday opened a new, $300 million concourse across the street from the aging rail station that will give passengers easier access to 17 of the 21 train platforms used by Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains.

