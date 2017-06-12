At troubled Penn Station, a glimpse o...

At troubled Penn Station, a glimpse of a brighter future

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

New York City's Penn Station, long denigrated as ugly, congested and confusing, has a flashy new addition that could provide a glimpse of its future. Officials on Thursday opened a new, $300 million concourse across the street from the aging rail station that will give passengers easier access to 17 of the 21 train platforms used by Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 10 min Tuthill 1,442
News Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo... 4 hr dock 1 ft under H20 1
Patsy Beachard 12 hr Carmen W 1
Pro gay!!! 17 hr Dave339 1
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 19 hr Whiskeyman 15
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC