As NYPD trained on mental illness, a call ended in shooting

New York City Police Officer Lamont Edwards talks to actor Nathan Purdee in September 2015 during a Crisis Intervention Training class at the New York Police Department Police Academy. Even before an encounter between a schizophrenic woman and a police sergeant in October 2016 left her dead and him facing a murder charge, the NYPD realized officers need to better understand how to manage mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.