As Melania Trump keeps lower profile, son draws interest
Two weeks into her new life as a full-time Washingtonian, Melania Trump is staying true to her reputation as more homebody than socializer. Her top priority has been settling in 11-year-old son Barron - the first boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. more than 50 years ago.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Squach
|1,491
|Pro gay!!!
|Sat
|Dave339
|46
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|Fri
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Fri
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|anon
|62,380
|Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records...
|Fri
|Ms Sassy
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Thu
|Tex-Ankini
|32
