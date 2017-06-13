Are Self Driving Cars the Future in N...

Are Self Driving Cars the Future in New York?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

A lot of eager drivers stood in line in the Capital Region on Tuesday. For the first time, an autonomous, or self-driving, car was tested in New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr USA R0CKS 1,430
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) 2 hr sex offender 13
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr amen I say to you 62,370
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 12 Jet Fuel 31
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Jun 10 Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Jun 9 Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Jun 8 spytheweb 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,607 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC