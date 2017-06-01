Aoife O'Donovan Joins NSO For Annual Labor Day Concert

Vocalist, guitarist and songwriter Aoife O'Donovan joins the National Symphony Orchestra in its annual free Labor Day concert on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, on Sunday, September 3, at 8 p.m . Guest conductor John Morris Russell leads the NSO and O'Donovan in a program of Americana featuring marches, folk music, and bluegrass-inspired songs, including O'Donovan-penned songs, "Red & White & Blue & Gold", "Magic Hour" and "The King of All Birds," plus the Bob Dylan song "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carrol."

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.