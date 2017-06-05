'Angels in America' resonates 25 years later as play, opera
Tony Kushner's "Angels in America" is playing to sold-out houses in a star-filled revival in London, and Peter Eotvos' operatic version gets its New York premiere Saturday at City Opera. A response to the AIDS epidemic and the lack of U.S. government action, the work still resonates in an era of polarized politics.
