All the Victor Cru(s...Rydberg)s have left New York
In the NHL, June 1 is an annual date for some under-the-radar prospect news. For the New York Islanders , the date passed with a "bonafide offer" to David Quenneville and in unofficial news, the lapse of their rights to Swedish 2013 draft pick Victor Crus-Rydberg.
