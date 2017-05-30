After Manchester bombing, concerts worldwide ramp up security
In Manchester, England, security is ramped up for Sunday night's all-star concert benefitting the victims of last month's The attack at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and more than 100. Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Katy Perry are all performing tomorrow at Manchester's Old Trafford cricket ground.
