A townhouse in New York? A rooftop pool in Dubai? This is what your Dublin rent will get you around the world A townhouse in New York? A rooftop pool in Dubai? This is what your Dublin rent will get you around the world The Dublin rental market can be heart-breaking. With cramped "studio apartments" commanding four-digit rents and people taking to renting out their jazzed-up sheds it can be a painstaking search to find a new home.
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|3 hr
|Common Sense
|1,466
|Pro gay!!!
|8 hr
|Sliver
|11
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Vic
|62,372
|U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary
|Sat
|Amy
|4
|Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo...
|Jun 16
|dock 1 ft under H20
|1
|Patsy Beachard
|Jun 16
|Carmen W
|1
|Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11)
|Jun 15
|Whiskeyman
|15
