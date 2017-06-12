A Terrorist's Guide to New York City

A Terrorist's Guide to New York City

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

The New York City Council is the distilled political essence of modern progressivism, which means it can be dangerous to public health and safety. This summer tourists can see more New Yorkers relieving their bladders in public thanks to the council's reduction in penalties for crimes against public order, and now the council wants to expose the city's antiterror secrets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 44 min Common Sense 1,466
Pro gay!!! 5 hr Sliver 11
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 19 hr Vic 62,372
U.S. Coast Guard warns Hillary Sat Amy 4
News Lake Ontario levels unleash a flood of cross-bo... Jun 16 dock 1 ft under H20 1
Patsy Beachard Jun 16 Carmen W 1
News Sex offenders let off easy in northern New York (Jan '11) Jun 15 Whiskeyman 15
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC