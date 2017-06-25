A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Coming to New York
There are 2 comments on the The New York Times story from 15 hrs ago, titled A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Coming to New York. In it, The New York Times reports that:
Just as NYC Pride festivities got underway on Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had some timely news to announce: The artist Anthony Goicolea had been chosen to design the first official monument to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people commissioned by the State of New York. On June 26, 2016, after the attack at t he Pulse nightclub in Orlando , Fla., that left 49 people dead, Governor Cuomo formed the LGBT Memorial Commission to honor the fight for equal rights and remember victims of hate, intolerance and violence.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New York Times.
|
#1 10 hrs ago
let cuomo pay for it with his graft proceeds!
|
#6 5 hrs ago
Reported. You know that's getting deleted.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|7 min
|Squach
|1,499
|Pro gay!!!
|Sat
|Dave339
|46
|New York's highest court welcomes first openly ...
|Fri
|The Troll Stopper
|3
|Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14)
|Fri
|The Bronx Cheer-Lady
|23
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|anon
|62,380
|Donald Trump sued for 'breaking federal records...
|Jun 23
|Ms Sassy
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Jun 22
|Tex-Ankini
|32
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC