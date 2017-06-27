77-year-old woman survives 18 hours p...

77-year-old woman survives 18 hours pinned under her SUV

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A 77-year-old upstate New York woman has survived being pinned under a sport utility vehicle for 18 hours. Police tell the Glens Falls newspaper The Post-Star that Whitehall resident Shirley Coderre exited her SUV on Monday afternoon but had neglected to shift it into park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Squach 1,517
News Cuomo: Senate's health care bill an 'assault' o... 5 hr michael flynn tr... 6
News New York's highest court welcomes first openly ... 8 hr Jerry 14
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 10 hr Zed 62,385
News A Monument to Gay and Transgender People Is Com... 16 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 6
Pro gay!!! Jun 24 Dave339 46
News Prince William hits DC; Kate joins NYC first lady (Dec '14) Jun 23 The Bronx Cheer-Lady 23
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC