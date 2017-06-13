13 days in the history of the accused leader of the Benghazi attacks

Abu Khattala was photographed shortly after his apprehension by U.S. special forces near a villa south of Benghazi, Libya, during the evening of June 15, 2014. Abu Khattala was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and violently resisted, prosecutors said, and received a small cut on his head and several abrasions and bruises to his face before he was subdued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.