13 days in the history of the accused...

13 days in the history of the accused leader of the Benghazi attacks

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Abu Khattala was photographed shortly after his apprehension by U.S. special forces near a villa south of Benghazi, Libya, during the evening of June 15, 2014. Abu Khattala was armed with a loaded 9mm pistol and violently resisted, prosecutors said, and received a small cut on his head and several abrasions and bruises to his face before he was subdued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Stinky 1,420
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 22 hr Anon 62,366
News Upstate NY lawmakers question use of state mone... Sat Try more taxes 8
News Rep. Chris Collins tells Gov. Cuomo to bring on... Fri Marie S 1
News NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub... Thu spytheweb 1
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Jun 5 Jet Fuel 30
666 fifth ave NY...the devil is in the details Jun 2 thegrouchbrigade 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC