With Obamacare under GOP attack, New York could fight back with single-payer
New York may be the first state to escape the Trumpcare threat by offering single-payer to all its residents Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, cutting taxes by $1 trillion for the wealthiest Americans and potentially kicking as many as 24 million people off their health care plans. Senate Republicans are currently working on their own version of the bill, and while it's expected to be less severe than the House plan, the end result will almost certainly be similar: Tax cuts for the rich, millions of people losing coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Andi
|62,289
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|Common Sense
|1,211
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|19 hr
|C Kersey
|3
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|1
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|May 3
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC