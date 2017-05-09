With Obamacare under GOP attack, New York could fight back with single-payer

New York may be the first state to escape the Trumpcare threat by offering single-payer to all its residents Last week, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act, cutting taxes by $1 trillion for the wealthiest Americans and potentially kicking as many as 24 million people off their health care plans. Senate Republicans are currently working on their own version of the bill, and while it's expected to be less severe than the House plan, the end result will almost certainly be similar: Tax cuts for the rich, millions of people losing coverage.

