Weiner's sext partner warned him of imminent scandal

Weiner's campaign was designed to be redemptive - and instead it was plagued by another sexting scandal. JTA - There are those who blame Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former congressman and repeated sexter, for Hillary Clinton's election loss and all that has come afterward - including President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.

