US senators back immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala

An immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has the support of Connecticut's two U.S. senators, who are trying to prevent him from being sent back to a country he left 25 years ago amid threats to his family. Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S.-born children, is scheduled to board a flight from New York to Guatemala on Thursday morning.

