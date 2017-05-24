Uber, Lyft get OK for upstate New York service starting June 29
New York lawmakers have voted to let Uber and Lyft begin picking up passengers in upstate New York a little early. The state Assembly voted Tuesday to allow the two ride-hailing apps to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany on June 29, 10 days earlier than allowed under an expansion proposal approved earlier this year.
