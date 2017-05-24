Uber, Lyft get OK for upstate New Yor...

Uber, Lyft get OK for upstate New York service starting June 29

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

New York lawmakers have voted to let Uber and Lyft begin picking up passengers in upstate New York a little early. The state Assembly voted Tuesday to allow the two ride-hailing apps to begin service in cities like Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany on June 29, 10 days earlier than allowed under an expansion proposal approved earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 1 hr Deductive Reasoning 1,271
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Maestro 62,321
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 19 upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) May 15 swedenforever 518
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,259,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC