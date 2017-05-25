Two in three New York voters give Tru...

Two in three New York voters give Trump thumbs down, poll shows

Read more: New York Daily News

Anti-Trump rallies in Manhattan are commonplace, with the President's eponymous Midtown high-rise a frequent destination for demonstrators. Nearly two in three Empire State voters have an unfavorable view of Trump, while just 30% view him favorably, the latest Siena College poll found.

Chicago, IL

