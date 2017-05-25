Two in three New York voters give Trump thumbs down, poll shows
Anti-Trump rallies in Manhattan are commonplace, with the President's eponymous Midtown high-rise a frequent destination for demonstrators. Nearly two in three Empire State voters have an unfavorable view of Trump, while just 30% view him favorably, the latest Siena College poll found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|2 min
|Squach
|1,278
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Maestro
|62,323
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|May 21
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 21
|Sigma
|2
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|518
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC