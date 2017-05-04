Trump to meet Australian PM on 1st presidential trip to NYC
In this Saturday, April 22, 2017, file photo, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at Admiralty House in Sydney. President Donald Trump and Turnbull will try to patch the rocky start to their working relationship when they meet in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|1 hr
|jamessusan104
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|lewis
|1,187
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Woof Woof
|62,265
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|people of america watch news
|May 1
|Squach
|2
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Apr 26
|kaylaperkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC