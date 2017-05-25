Today in History: May 26

President Nixon and Soviet Communist Party leader Leonid Brezhnev afix their signatures to the Strategic Arms Limitations agreement in Vladmir Hall of the Kermlin, Moscow, in this May 26, 1972 photo. In 1940, Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of some 338,000 Allied troops from Dunkirk, France, began during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.