Thousands of New Yorkers Spend Saturday Cleaning Up Parks

About 8,000 New Yorkers spent their Saturday planting trees, cleaning debris, and restoring trails in New York's 125 state parks. In honor of "I Love My Park Day" Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced $450,000 will go to the Park and Trail Partnership Program.

