The richest 1% of New York City resid...

The richest 1% of New York City residents are living in multimillion-dollar Frankenmansions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

In recent years, several have combined multiple townhouses or building floors to create supersized homes - or Frankenmansions, as New York magazine's S. Jhoanna Robledo calls them . To construct these Frankenmansions, some prospective buyers purchase multiple buildings at once, while others approach their neighbors to offer multimillion-dollar buyouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Anon 62,268
News Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire... 14 hr jamessusan104 1
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 23 hr lewis 1,187
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Wed Swedenforever of ... 22
News NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
people of america watch news May 1 Squach 2
Buy Research Chemicals Online Apr 26 kaylaperkins 2
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,486 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC