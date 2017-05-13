The New Yorker's Trump Impeachment Jokes Look Like Fake News on Facebook
Your average liberal journalist isn't going to think The New Yorker magazine when it comes to fake-news sites on Facebook. But my wife hopped in the car yesterday and asked, in a please-shoot-this-down tone: "Trump didn't really say that if I'm impeached, I'll have the greatest ratings ever."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|URNuts
|62,299
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|9 hr
|Dandy24
|1,229
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|17 hr
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Beauregard CONS
|62
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC