The New Yorker's Trump Impeachment Jo...

The New Yorker's Trump Impeachment Jokes Look Like Fake News on Facebook

Your average liberal journalist isn't going to think The New Yorker magazine when it comes to fake-news sites on Facebook. But my wife hopped in the car yesterday and asked, in a please-shoot-this-down tone: "Trump didn't really say that if I'm impeached, I'll have the greatest ratings ever."

