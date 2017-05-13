The New York Post: Trump signals 'fas...

The New York Post: Trump signals 'fast decision' on Comey...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, here touring the border with Mexico near the Port of Nogales in April, is now interviewing candidates to replace the fired James Comey as FBI director. The list of candidates to lead the FBI continued to grow Saturday, as Attorney General Jeff Sessions interviewed five potential replacements for the ousted James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Virginia Vegetarian 1,228
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 6 hr Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 8 hr Just wondering 62,298
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,009,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC