The New York Post: Barron Trump to attend Maryland private school
U.S. President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron arrive at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, U.S., after Easter weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, April 16, 2017. Barron, the son of President Trump and the First Lady, will attend the private St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland when he moves from New York City to Washington, D.C., this summer, according to a report on Monday.
