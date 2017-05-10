The Latest: Head of NYC's troubled jail system has resigned
The head of New York City's troubled jail system has resigned after he was criticized for using his city-owned SUV to repeatedly drive to his home state of Maine. Joseph Ponte said in a statement Friday that he retiring and was honored to serve the last chapter of his career in New York.
