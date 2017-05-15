The doubles game continues

The doubles game continues

14 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Reader interest in the saga of the two national anthems and the two national flags prompted me to go back to another doubles game, the controversy that flared up over two houses in December 1962. Our journey to Independence was not flagged by wars or revolution, but there are many interesting bumps on that road with dramatic background stories that add drama to those exciting years.

