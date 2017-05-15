'Textalyzer' Eyed To Combat Distracted Driving in New York
Determined not to let another parent go through what he and his wife have, Lieberman approached the mobile forensics company Cellebrite, which provides technology to law enforcement to help investigators unlock mobile devices to solve crimes. Lieberman asked Cellebrite whether there was a way it could dial its technology back, almost "dumb it down," so officers could detect that someone was using their device while driving, but not exactly what they were doing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|6 min
|Organista
|62,306
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|USA R0CKS
|1,243
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|518
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|Mon
|Theocraencyclical
|5
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|May 10
|TerriB1
|4
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC