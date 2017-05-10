Stunned FBI agents grapple with Comey...

Stunned FBI agents grapple with Comey firing

FBI agents continued to reel Wednesday from Director James Comey's unceremonious dismissal a day earlier, their surprise at the manner of his ouster coupled with questions about who will next lead the bureau. Many agents working in field offices across the country learned about their director's firing in much the same way he did: from news reports that flashed on television screens and buzzed on phones.

