Stunned FBI agents grapple with Comey firing
FBI agents continued to reel Wednesday from Director James Comey's unceremonious dismissal a day earlier, their surprise at the manner of his ouster coupled with questions about who will next lead the bureau. Many agents working in field offices across the country learned about their director's firing in much the same way he did: from news reports that flashed on television screens and buzzed on phones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Dandy24
|1,216
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|3 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Gumbo
|62,293
|Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|TerriB1
|4
|Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15)
|May 8
|Beauregard CONS
|62
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|May 5
|jamessusan104
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC