State Assembly Gives Nod To Universal...

State Assembly Gives Nod To Universal Health Care Plan For All New Yorkers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The North Salem Daily Voice

With national healthcare funding in question, the New York Assembly passed legislation last week that would provide coverage to all New Yorkers under a universal single-payer system. The plan, known as New York Health, would establish a universal health care system across the state that would expand coverage to include all residents regardless of age, income, or pre-existing condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The North Salem Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 2 hr Nurse Suzie 1,263
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Maestro 62,319
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... May 21 Geezer 1
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 21 Sigma 2
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 19 upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) May 15 swedenforever 518
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,230,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC