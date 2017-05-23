State Assembly Gives Nod To Universal Health Care Plan For All New Yorkers
With national healthcare funding in question, the New York Assembly passed legislation last week that would provide coverage to all New Yorkers under a universal single-payer system. The plan, known as New York Health, would establish a universal health care system across the state that would expand coverage to include all residents regardless of age, income, or pre-existing condition.
