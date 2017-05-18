Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell dies at age 52 in Detroit
Temple of the Dog, with lead singer Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, performs at the Paramount Theater in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Cornell formed the "superband" in 1990 with artists from Mother Love Bone, Soundgarden, and Pearl Jam, as a tribute to their friend and singer Andrew Wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Nurse Suzie
|1,246
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|19 hr
|Maestro
|62,311
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|Tue
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|518
|a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|5
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|19
|Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F...
|May 11
|Marcavage s Emission
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC