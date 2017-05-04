Slum pope/billionaire: Francis to meet with President Trump
When Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican at the end of this month, the world will be watching how the Argentine "slum pope" interacts with the brash, New York billionaire-turned-president. On many issues and priorities, the two men couldn't be more different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Anon
|62,268
|Governor Cuomo Cautions New Yorkers Of Wildfire...
|11 hr
|jamessusan104
|1
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|lewis
|1,187
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Swedenforever of ...
|22
|NY bakery sends internet trolls messages on cakes
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|people of america watch news
|May 1
|Squach
|2
|Buy Research Chemicals Online
|Apr 26
|kaylaperkins
|2
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC