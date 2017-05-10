Seeking employment: Terrorist who fli...

Seeking employment: Terrorist who flipped on al-Qaida

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

As mid-career resumes go, this one's a doozy: Bryant Neal Vinas tried to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan, advised al-Qaida on potential bombing targets, then morphed into a prized informer for the U.S. government. After eight years in solitary confinement, the 34-year-old New Yorker is set to become a free man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr lewis 1,224
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) Thu Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... Thu Marcavage s Emission 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Gumbo 62,293
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
News Listen to Ben Carson's New Rap Ad Aimed at Afri... (Nov '15) May 8 Beauregard CONS 62
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC