Sean P. Sage Joins New York Beach Club as General Manager

May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- New York Beach Club/NYBC is proud to announce and welcomes Sean P. Sage as their new General Manager. Sean will be overseeing the club with it's 700 + members, 100 + staff and all of its daily activities.

