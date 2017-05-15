Retired New Yorker Finds Door County ...

Retired New Yorker Finds Door County Home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The vessel, called the Kevin C. Kane has a rich history as well, serving on 9/11, and what's commonly known as the "Miracle on the Hudson." From the silver search lights, to the fire engine red hull, Mike Cole, Iron Works Construction Owner tells WLUK, The Kevin C. Kane is a piece of New York history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 8 min Virginia Vegetarian 1,240
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 58 min Patches 62,303
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) 10 hr swedenforever 518
News a Ia ve got nothing to hidea : Fox Newsa Shepar... 10 hr Theocraencyclical 5
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 11 Limpball Viagra 19
News Senate confirms Heather Wilson as Trump's Air F... May 11 Marcavage s Emission 1
News Surprise, surprise, surprise! NY Times endorses... (Jun '13) May 10 TerriB1 4
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC