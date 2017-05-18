Rapid treatment with protocols could ...

Rapid treatment with protocols could benefit sepsis patients

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Following the tragic and widely publicized death of Rory Staunton, 12, from undiagnosed sepsis in 2012, New York became the first state to require that hospitals follow a protocol to quickly identify and treat the condition. The mandate led to widespread controversy in the medical community as to whether such steps would have saved Rory or anyone else's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16) 6 hr Squach 1,258
News The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M... 22 hr Geezer 1
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... Sun Sigma 2
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Sat On the unworthy list 62,313
News 24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12) May 19 upchuck 21
Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r... May 16 impeachtrumpnow 1
News Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12) May 15 swedenforever 518
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 281,197,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC