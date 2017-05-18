Rapid treatment with protocols could benefit sepsis patients
Following the tragic and widely publicized death of Rory Staunton, 12, from undiagnosed sepsis in 2012, New York became the first state to require that hospitals follow a protocol to quickly identify and treat the condition. The mandate led to widespread controversy in the medical community as to whether such steps would have saved Rory or anyone else's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grab a Pussy!': PETA Billboards Urging Pet Adop... (Oct '16)
|6 hr
|Squach
|1,258
|The SNL Season Finale Included Dwayne Johnson M...
|22 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|Sun
|Sigma
|2
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|On the unworthy list
|62,313
|24 individuals indicted for possessing material... (Jun '12)
|May 19
|upchuck
|21
|Trump leaks classfied info from israel to the r...
|May 16
|impeachtrumpnow
|1
|Conservative publisher Andrew Breitbart dies in... (Mar '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|518
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC