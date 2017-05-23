Police: Woman caused $350K in damage at ex-husband's home
State police have charged a 61-year-old New York woman with causing more than $350,000 in damage to artwork, antiques and other personal property at her ex-husband's home. Troopers say Ana Rockman, of Elmont, on Long Island, was charged Monday after surrendering herself to state police in Kingston.
