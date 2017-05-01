Plenty of active weather this week in...

Plenty of active weather this week in Central New York

Central New York will have clouds and rain much of the week with strong thunderstorms on Monday and strong winds on Friday. (Michael Greenlar Syracuse- The start of May is shaping up to be very active across Central New York with a couple of strong weather systems set to bring severe thunderstorms, rain, and high winds to the region this week.

